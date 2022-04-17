Houston Gamblers win inaugural game in new USFL 17-12 over Michigan

Michigan Panthers running back Cameron Scarlett (15) carries the ball abasing the Houston Gamblers during the second half of a USFL football game Sunday, April 17, 2022, in Birmingham, Ala. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – The Houston Gamblers had a good outcome for their first game in the new USFL, defeating the Michigan Panthers 17-12.

The Gamblers’ defense made the first big play and delivered the first touchdown in team history. With the Panthers driving near the Houston goal line, Reggie Northrup picked up a fumble and ran 90 yards all the way the other way to stake the Gamblers to a 9-0 lead before the team converted their two-point conversion for an 11-0 lead.

Houston would extend their lead to 17-0 with their first-ever offensive touchdown, a 12-yard hook-up from Clayton Thorson to Isaiah Zuber in the back of the end zone.

Former Houston Oilers head coach Jeff Fisher, now the Michigan Panthers’ head coach, must have made adjustments at the half because his team came back strong in the second half. But on 4th-and-26, on the game’s final play, La’Michael Pettway couldn’t keep both feet in bounds in the end zone, enabling the Gamblers to come away with the 17-12 victory.

The historic first game was broadcast on KPRC 2. Houston’s next contest will be next Saturday against the Birmingham Stallions.