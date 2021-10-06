Clear icon
Houston Texans cutting receiver Anthony Miller, reports say

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Houston Texans wide receiver Anthony Miller (3) makes a touchdown catch against the Carolina Panthers during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex)
HOUSTON – The Houston Texans are cutting wide receiver Anthony Miller, according to multiple reports.

Miller had been acquired in a trade this past offseason after a productive three-year stint with the Chicago Bears. However, the veteran wideout dislocated his shoulder in the Texans’ preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. The injury led to Miller’s Texans debut being delayed until Week 3 of the regular season, when the Texans lost 24-9 to the Carolina Panthers on September 23. In that game, Miller scored a touchdown among his four catches for 20 yards.

In the team’s following game this past Sunday when the Texans lost to the Buffalo Bills 40-0, Miller’s production dropped to one catch for three yards.

Last season with the Bears, Miller caught 49 passes for 485 yards and two scores.

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

