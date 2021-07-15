Houston Texans announce 2021 training camp dates, times

HOUSTON – Football season is almost here! The Houston Texans will begin training camp in August at the Houston Methodist Training Center to prep for the 2021 season.

The five practice sessions will open exclusively to season tickets members for the following dates: Aug. 2, Aug. 3, Aug. 6, Aug. 7 and Aug. 9. All practices will begin at 9 a.m., except for the practice on Aug. 7, which will begin at 7 p.m.

The team said the general public also has the opportunity to register for a chance to win limited tickets on July 16 at 6 p.m. by clicking the link here.

“Training Camp is always one of the most exciting times of the year for our entire organization, but even more so this year as we welcome fans back out to the practices,” said Texans President Greg Grissom. “We’re thrilled to do so and have enhanced the experience for our Season Ticket Members and fans, including improvements to the seating areas and expanding the shaded areas. Our dedicated fans will enjoy a first-hand view of our team as they prepare for the season and we can’t wait to share this memorable experience with them.”

Back Together Saturday

The team will also celebrate the return of football along with the NFL on July 31 by hosting a private day for youth football teams from the 2021 Showcase League for “Back Together Saturday.” The event will have live performances on the Bud Light Stage throughout training camp as well as appearances from TORO, Texans Cheerleaders and the Deep Steel Thunder Band, according to a release. It also stated that fans will be able to watch practices and win exclusive prizes as well as participate in the Fan Zone, Chevron Kids Corner and other interactive Texans games.

Texans School Supply Drive

The drive, held from Aug. 1 to Aug. 13, will provide fans with a way to donate pre-packaged school supplies for elementary, middle and high school students. Fans will be able to donate online or at any open practice by scanning a special QR Code. If fans donate online, they will be entered into a raffle to win two tickets to the Texans’ home opener vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sept. 12.

The school supplies will be donated to the Houston Texans YMCA for distribution to deserving students in its service area, according to a release.