Shining at home: Klein Collins grad C.J. Hinojosa become a fixture at Skeeters games

The Sugar Land Skeeters are in the middle of their first season as Triple-A affiliate of the Houston Astros. This has created a unique chance for one Houston native.

Like many, C.J. Hinojosa lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic. Minor League baseball halted but then there was a call to come home.

“COVID happened. Nobody really knew what was going to happen,” said Hinojosa. “I had been released by Milwaukee. And then right before spring training happened, I got a call from my agent and he said, ‘Hey, Houston is interested in you.’ And, I was kind of shocked. I was like, “Okay, cool. What do I need to do? What papers do I need to fill out?”

It was pure excitement for the Klein Collins grad; an opportunity to play in front of family.

“It was a lot of emotions, a lot of uncertainty at some points,” said Hinojosa. “But whenever it came full circle, it was just, Wow. God works in such crazy ways.”

Ad

For Hinojosa, the best part is having his fiancee and two young boys in the stands to watch him play; something that would have been hard had he had to go play in Mexico.

“It’s mostly for my kids; being able to play in front of them. That’s been the best, and a lot of fun,” he said.