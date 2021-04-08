Astros return to Minute Maid Park for Home Opener

HOUSTON – The Houston Astros have returned to hold their Home Opener at Minute Maid Park for a 7:10 p.m. CT matchup vs. the Oakland Athletics.

The game will mark the return of fans to an Astros game at Minute Maid Park for the first time since Game 7 of the 2019 World Series.

Single-game tickets are still available for the Home Opener and all Astros home games in April and can be purchased online at Astros.com/Tickets or by phone at 1-877-9ASTROS (1-877-927-8767). Tickets are available in all sections, including some sections with physically distanced seating pods. Season tickets, group tickets, mini-plans, and suite rentals are also available.

There will also be pregame ceremonies beginning around 6:40 p.m. and player introductions beginning at around 6:45 p.m.

Singer and songwriter DeSz, a native Houstonian and a finalist on NBC’s The Voice, will perform the National Anthem. The Joint Forces Color Guard will present the colors. The 138th Fighter Wing, Detachment 1 out of Ellington Field Joint Reserve Base will conduct a flyover (if weather permits). Houston Police chief Troy Finner will throw the ceremonial first pitch to Astros team doctor Dr. David Lintner. A video montage of well-known Houstonians, including Mayor Sylvester Turner, Simone Biles, Mattress Mack and others will make the Play Ball call. The song “God Bless America” will be performed in the middle of the 7th by the Houston Methodist Singers from The Center for Performing Arts Medicine at Houston Methodist.

Additionally, 5,000 fans will receive a 2021 Houston Astros Schedule magnet, presented by United Airlines.