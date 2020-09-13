Legendary Stratford football coach Oscar Cripps dies

HOUSTON – Oscar Cripps, the legendary Stratford High School football coach, died Saturday.

Several posts shared on social media indicated Cripps had recently been hospitalized with pneumonia.

Cripps led the Spartans to a 15-0 season and state championship in 1978.

“Coach Cripps is a true legend and we are honored to be a part of the program he built,” a tweet by the school’s athletics department read.

Funeral arrangements have not yet been announced.