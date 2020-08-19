97ºF

Local Sports

Astros’ Yordan Alvarez likely out for the season, Baker says

Aaron Barker, Senior Digital Editor

Tags: Astros, Yordan Alvarez, Dusty Baker, Baseball, MLB
Yordan Alvarez hits a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2019, in the Bronx borough of New York City.
Yordan Alvarez hits a three-run home run against the New York Yankees during the seventh inning of a baseball game at Yankee Stadium on June 22, 2019, in the Bronx borough of New York City.

HOUSTON – Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is likely out for the remainder of the already shortened season, manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday.

Baker was running down the injured list during an interview on “The Matt Thomas Show” on KBME-AM, saying the team has lost Alvarez.

“It looks like he’s gone, maybe for the year,” Baker said. “We’ll see.”

Alvarez was placed on the IL earlier this year because of a positive COVID-19 test, which caused him to miss the beginning of the season. The designated hitter played two games before he had knee trouble and was again placed on the injured list.

Alvarez was named the American League Rookie of the Year last year.

This developing story will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.

About the Author: