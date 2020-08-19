Astros’ Yordan Alvarez likely out for the season, Baker says

HOUSTON – Houston Astros outfielder Yordan Alvarez is likely out for the remainder of the already shortened season, manager Dusty Baker said Wednesday.

Baker was running down the injured list during an interview on “The Matt Thomas Show” on KBME-AM, saying the team has lost Alvarez.

“It looks like he’s gone, maybe for the year,” Baker said. “We’ll see.”

Alvarez was placed on the IL earlier this year because of a positive COVID-19 test, which caused him to miss the beginning of the season. The designated hitter played two games before he had knee trouble and was again placed on the injured list.

Alvarez was named the American League Rookie of the Year last year.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.