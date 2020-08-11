Rice delays start of football season amid coronavirus concerns

HOUSTON – Rice University football fans will have to wait a bit longer to see the Owls take to the gridiron after leaders decided Monday to push back the start of the season to Sept. 26.

According to Rice Athletics Director Joe Karlgaard, the move is to allow school administrators more time to monitor the coronavirus pandemic at both the local and national level.

“This delay also will let us decide how to more effectively conduct practices and games,” Karlgaard said in a written statement.

The Owls were originally scheduled to start their season at the University of Houston on Sept. 3 and then face Army for the home opener on Sept. 12.

Karlgaard said officials are hoping to reschedule both of those games.

Rice was also scheduled to play Louisiana State University on Sept. 19, but that game was canceled after the SEC voted to play only conference games this season.

Karlgaard said he is also looking at the schedules of other fall sports such as volleyball and cross country.