New volleyball complex breaks ground in Webster, becoming largest in Houston-area
HOUSTON – Webster will soon be home to the largest volleyball complex in the Houston-area.
Absolute Volleyball Academy posted drone footage on the construction progress of the new 56,000 square foot facility, located on Green Wing Street in Webster.
The Dickinson-based academy announced that they will have eight beach volleyball courts, current equipment and training tools, and state-of-the-art flooring.
Construction began last year and the facility is set to welcome athletes this summer, according to the group’s Facebook page.
Absolute Volleyball Academy has nearly 800 active members and plans to host many tournaments and leagues this year.
Perspective. Amazing progress on our new home!! Coming in Summer 2020 380 Green Wing Street in Webster, Texas!! - Katy GarzaPosted by Absolute Volleyball Academy of Texas on Sunday, January 26, 2020
