How much do postseason tickets for the Astros cost now that they're sold out?

HOUSTON - Tickets to attend the division series games for the Houston Astros went on sale at 9 a.m. Wednesday and quickly sold out for the first two games, and tickets to game three are limited.

The date and time of games is to be announced but are likely to take place beginning Friday If you’re looking to support the Astros at their home field and weren’t able to snag postseason tickets in the original sale, here’s your second chance.

2019 ALDS Home Game 1

Official Partner of MLB Stubhub: Standing room only tickets will get you through the door; plenty are available starting at $69 per ticket before taxes and fees. Seats in the field box range from $134-$995. Dugout box tickets range from $250 - $1,000.

Seatgeek: Limited SRO tickets are available starting at $65 per ticket before taxes and fees. Tickets in the 400s deck run from $71 - $149. Tickets in the field box sections start at $127 and run up to $653. The priciest ticket to the game cost $942 before taxes and fees for a seat directly above the Astros’ dugout.

MLB Seating map and prices for Houston Astros 2019 ALDS home game tickets.

Game 2

Stubhub: SRO tickets start at $69. The most expensive tickets are located directly centered across home base in the Diamond Club. The seller is requesting $1,500 per ticket.

Seatgeek: The cheapest ticket available is in section 416 for $86. Field box tickets range from $173 - $824. The most expensive tickets are $1,000 in dugout sections 118 and 124.

Game 3 (if necessary)

MLB still has tickets available for this game!

Single tickets are available in many 400s level sections, in terrace outfield sections 305 and 337, the bullpen and SRO.

For a pair of tickets, options are limited to the 400s level outfield decks, terrace outfield 337 and SRO.

For three to four tickets to the game, options are limited to some outfield decks and SRO.

Prices range from $50 - $100 before taxes and fees.

Stubhub: The most affordable ticket costs $87 and is in outfield deck 434. The priciest ticket costs $998 and is located in a Crawford Box section; however, a closer alternative is a dugout box ticket, which tops out at $795 before taxes and fees.

Seatgeek: Tickets start at $84 for seats in the outfield deck and top out at $893 in a centered dugout box section. Field box tickets range from $129 - $705.

Stubhub and Seatgeek also have listings available for the American League Championship and World Series. Tickets to the ALCS range from $100 -$400 on Stubhub and $134 - $335 a ticket on Seatgeek. World Series tickets range from $662 - $1,185 on Stubhub and $654 - $1,159 on Seatgeek.



