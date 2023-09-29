How Texans rookies Tank Dell and C.J. Stroud have built a potent winning connection

Houston Texans wide receiver Tank Dell (3) runs for the goal line after catching a pass deep right for 68 yards and a touchdown during the fourth quarter of an NFL football game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, in Jacksonville, Fla. The Texans defeated the Jaguars 37-17. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough)

HOUSTON – Tank Dell angled toward the middle, adjusting his path to the football slightly, a nuance of body control built through instincts and plenty of repetition and overtime work with C.J. Stroud.

The Texans’ rookie wide receiver delivered a 46-yard reception last Sunday to set up running back Dameon Pierce for a short touchdown run to provide the fast start the offense had lacked in the opening two games. Dell provided a dangerous downfield target all game, sparking the previously winless Texans during a 37-17 road victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The third-round draft pick from the University of Houston flashed speed on his 68-yard touchdown where he accelerated away from the Jaguars’ secondary and exploited a busted coverage from cornerback Darious Williams.

Stroud and Dell, friends since the NFL scouting combine and inseparable since they were drafted in the spring, displayed their potent passing connection. Dell caught five passes on seven targets for 145 yards and his second touchdown in as many weeks. He set a rookie franchise record for most receiving yards in a single game.

Both Stroud, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Month drafted second overall out of Ohio State, and Dell, an undersized, 5-foot-8, 165-pound third-round draft pick, have thrived in offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik’s offense. Their bond, timing and chemistry is paying dividends for the Texans’ new-look, pass-first offense.

“That was our first time taking a shot and the first time hitting it,” Stroud said. “I think that just shows the connection me and him actually have. We put in a lot of extra work, and it’s good to see it pay off. Now it’s time to go do it again and be consistent with it. So really, really proud of him.”

While Stroud has set an NFL record with 121 passes without an interception to start his career, better than Warren Moon, Carson Wentz, Case Keenum and Tom Brady as rookies, Dell is setting marks of his own.

He has the most receiving yards through three games of any rookie in franchise history with 251 yards on 15 receptions with two touchdowns. He ranks second in the NFL among all rookie wide receivers behind the Los Angeles Rams’ Puka Nacua’s 338 yards. And he leads all rookies with 16.7 yards per catch.

“We always harping on, especially me, C.J., Will (Anderson), to come here to be a change to the program and the organization,” Dell said. “We always motivate each other out at practice. Will comes by me and be like, ‘Just keep motivating me,’ and I’ll do the same thing to him and C.J. We have been on that level with the whole team. It’s been special.”

After being drafted, De;; revealed that he had written down a list of the eight wide receivers drafted ahead of him . That included first-round draft picks Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks), Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers), Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens), Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings), second-round picks Jonathan Mingo (Carolina Panthers), Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers), Rashee Rice (Kansas City Chiefs) and Marvin Mims (Oklahoma).

“I still remember those names, I’ve got them written down,” Dell told KPRC 2. “Nothing personal. I feel like the hardest worker is going to go the farthest. I’m always going to be the hardest worker in the room.”

Dell and Stroud celebrated their latest touchdown with a so-called ‘Cali dance.’

Back at the combine, they first got to know each other. Dell congratulated Stroud on being selected by the Texans, then suggested that Stroud plant a seed with team management to suggest his hometown team select him. The Texans, including general manager Nick Caserio and special teams coordinator Frank Ross, already had an eye on Dell and heavily scouted his campus Pro Day.

Months later, Stroud and Dell are thriving as two football purists.

“I would say just extra work,” Stroud said. “And then just spending time off the field. Me and Tank are really close off the field. If you see me around the city, you’re probably going to see Tank. We’re always hanging out.

“That’s one of my best friends, for sure. We’re kind of like secretive, private guys, at least I am. I know that for a fact. But. no, we’re chilling. We don’t really do too much.”

Except on the field.

Dell has shown he can line up outside or inside and be productive. He’s been targeted 21 times and has 75 yards after the catch. He already has 10 first downs. Since becoming a starter when Noah Brown was placed on injured reserve with a groin injury after the opening game against the Baltimore Ravens, Dell has picked up momentum. He has 12 catches combined in the past two games for 217 yards and two scores.

“It’s cool to watch Tank,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said following the Texans’ 37-17 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars. “Just every week, he shows up. He puts the work in. Explosive playmaker. We’re happy where Tank is.”

For three consecutive games, Dell has three or more catches, including a season-high seven receptions for 72 yards and a touchdown in a loss to the Indianapolis Colts.

Signed to a four-year, $5.719 million contract that includes a $1.159 million signing bonus, Dell was drafted with the 69th overall pick after a trade. In college, Dell caught 228 career passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns.

He’s reinforcing why he was such a smart pick for the Texans.

“Tank has not exceeded any expectations,” Ryans said. “Tank is the same player you saw in the film. Explosive player, dynamic player who jumped off the tape making those plays Are you capitalizing on those opportunities and showcasing your talent? And that’s what Tank has done.”

“I think Tank’s success has just come from his preparation. He’s locked in on the details of what he’s asked to do when it comes to the route running, the depth, the angles of where he’s running. He’s locked in on the details. He’s prepared, and it shows on Sunday when he goes out there. He’s playing fast. As a rookie, he’s playing fast. He’s not hesitating.”

Dell has a 71.4 catch percentage and 12 yards per target.

At his current pace, he would finish the season with 85 receptions for 1,422 yards.

“Just a very good separator that’s really fast and is hard to stick with,” Slowik said. “I would say the biggest growth, really has just been the minutiae of route running. Tank has always been a really good route runner and a really good separator, but how he uses his speed and how that impacts his routes, and not just deep routes, but intermediate routes, short routes, how he gets in and out of cuts, not just with freak athleticism, but now with intentionality and tying it to other routes that we run that maybe he’s not coming out of a break point.”

After the game, Dell was surrounded by his family, including his mother and younger brothers and several other relatives.

His younger brother approached him and immediately wanted to see the quarterback.

“Yeah, my little brother he was like, ‘Where’s C.J.?’” Dell recounted. “And I’m like, ‘Yo, you don’t see me right here.’ It was special, man. It was a special moment for me, especially playing back in Florida at the highest stage being able to do that was awesome.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com