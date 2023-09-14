‘I hold myself to a high standard’: Texans rookie wide receiver Tank Dell’s role to expand with Noah Brown on IR

HOUSTON – Tank Dell delivered a solid debut against the Baltimore Ravens, but that’s likely only a preview of the role and potential impact from the Texans’ talented rookie wide receiver.

The third-round draft pick and former University of Houston star caught three passes for 34 yards on four targets in his first NFL game last Sunday. No longer behind Noah Brown on the depth chart with the veteran wide receiver placed on injured reserve with a groin injury, Dell is likely to have an expanded role Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts. And that could also extend to fellow rookie wide receivers Xavier Hutchinson and John Metchie III.

“I feel like I’ve prepared well, so I’m ready for the opportunity, of course,” Dell told KPRC 2. “Not only me, but that gives Hutch, Metch, everybody a chance to get out there and get their feet wet. It’s not more snaps, just for me, but for everybody involved. I’m preparing well, so we’ll be ready for sure. That’s the main thing is consistency and building and getting a W with my team.”

Against the Ravens, Dell was the fourth wide receiver behind Nico Collins, Robert Woods and Brown. Now, he figures to be the third wideout after catching three passes for 34 yards on four targets against the Ravens.

“Yeah, we have four receivers we feel really good about, and we want to make sure that when we have those four receivers, we put them in the right position,” Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik said. “Now that we’re down one of those, obviously we need people to step up.

“Next man up in the wide receiver room there, but Tank will always his opps every week, every week that he’s available, he’ll be in. He grinds. He does everything. He definitely will be a factor

Dell played 37 snaps overall, 48 percent of the offensive plays against the Ravens. He returned one punt for 14 yards and had two fair catches during the 25-9 defeat.

“Tank fits just like he’s done before,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said. “You’ll see Tank get more snaps, but Tank has done a good job with what he’s been given. He’s made plays for us and we expect to see the same thing this Sunday.”

Texans rookie quarterback C.J. Stroud had a solid performance, completing 28 of 44 passes for 244 yards with one lost fumble. He threw no interceptions.

“I feel like C.J. went out there and did good,” Dell said. “He handled the pressure well. He tried to extend a lot of plays using his feet getting out of the pocket. He did good. I feel like he did great. ..

“I’m very excited. All the receivers, I can’t say just me, C.J. has been building a connection with all of us. Reps, that’s the best way to do it. We’re all getting extra reps and the offseason. I feel like it will be good.”

The Texans absorbed a 25-9 loss, though, to the heavily favored Ravens. They’re 0-1 heading into Sunday’s home opener.

“It’s a long season,” Dell said. “We’ve got to stay level-headed and keep going. It’s not about me, man. I felt alright. I hold myself to a high standard. Of course, I want to be out there and make plays a lot, but whatever coach has got planned I’m with it. I felt alright. I felt good.”

The Texans finished 0-7-1 at home last season under former coach Lovie Smith. They’ve nearly sold out NRG Stadium for Sunday.

“All the fans, need to come out there and have this stadium rocking,” Dell said. “It’s great to establish it at home, in front of our fans for the first time in a regular-season game. We’re going to need them and we know they’re going to need us.”

Dell has set high goals for his rookie season.

After being drafted, he revealed that he had written down a list of the eight wide receivers drafted ahead of him . That included first-round draft picks Jaxon Smith-Njigba (Seattle Seahawks), Quentin Johnston (Los Angeles Chargers), Zay Flowers (Baltimore Ravens), Jordan Addison (Minnesota Vikings), second-round picks Jonathan Mingo (Carolina Panthers), Jayden Reed (Green Bay Packers), Rashee Rice (Kansas City Chiefs) and Marvin Mims (Oklahoma).

“I still remember those names, I’ve got them written down,” Dell said. “Nothing personal. I feel like the hardest worker is going to go the farthest. I’m always going to be the hardest worker in the room.”

Dell drew praise for more than his work ethic during the preseason.

There was the acrobatic, juggling touchdown catch against the New England Patriots.

There were three touchdown passes in a red-zone drill in a joint practice session against the Miami Dolphins.

And Dell showed he can make an impact in the return game against the New Orleans Saints in the preseason finale, dashing 27 yards with a sharp cut as he reversed direction to run past interference up the sideline.

“It was cool,” Dell said. “That’s something I’m used to. I did that back at UH. It was fun getting back into that rhythm. It was already designed to go that way. I just set up my blocks a little bit. I caught the ball, went right, set it up and banged it to the left.

“I’m pretty much whatever they need me. If they need me back there, I’m going to go back there and return. Offensively, as well. Wherever I can touch the ball, I’m willing to be there.”

A well-traveled 23-year-old, the Daytona Beach, Fla.. native played at Alabama A&M and Independence Community College before accepting a scholarship with the Coogs. He finished with 292 career receptions for 4,285 yards and 43 touchdowns.

“For Tank, the vision is the same,” said trainer Delfonte Diamond, who coaches multiple standout NFL wide receivers in a group that includes the Dallas Cowboys’ CeeDee Lamb and the San Francisco 49ers’ Deebo Samuel. “Tank showed in college that he was an explosive playmaker. We expect him to do the same thing in the NFL, just to be himself. Electric receiver. Anything a receiver needs, he can do. He can play outside. He can play slot. I’m talking about a lethal weapon.

“The outside noise, that’s going to be there. It’s all business now. I told him the job is far from done. He understands that. Tank understands the game. He’s an all-around player. There’s a lot of cats that are as fast as Tank, but they can’t control their speed. It’s always about body control, foot placement. He’s the total package.”

At a wiry 5-foot-8, 165 pounds, Dell should provide a boost to the return game and as a skilled slot receiver for offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik. He worked diligently all summer in a scorching gym with NFL trainer Justin Allen to get ready for training camp, especially a ton of work on hand-eye coordination, plyometrics and strength training.

“He’s extremely fun to coach,” Slowik said. “That would be the first thing I have to say about Tank is just he is a joy to coach. He’s always listening, he wants to work. I think I mentioned just how hungry he is, how much he prepares, and he knows how much he has to prepare, just how different this was in college. And he goes out, and things you talk about he puts on tape, he does. And he’s an elite separator and it shows up.”

What Dell has done so far is encouraging, especially to his teammates who have witnessed eye-catching performance from the smallest player on the roster.

Dell puts on a show.

“He’s electrifying, you know what I’m saying?” Texans rookie defensive end Will Anderson Jr. said. “He can make anybody miss. Great feet, can go up and get the ball, fast. He’s just a one-of-a-kind type guy. He just shows and proves why he belongs.”

How Dell has performed reinforced that his game translates at the NFL level.

Although Dell is undersized as a wide receiver, his routes are explosive and textbook in terms of fundamentals at creating separation.

“Yeah, he’s great, electrifying,” Texans backup quarterback Davis Mills said. “I think that’s the best way to describe him. He’s going to make guys miss in tight windows and when he catches a short pass, he’s going to try to score anywhere he gets it on the field, I think.

“Just thinking in my head, I know there were a couple more plays where I could have given him a better, accurate ball that, if it was a catch, he might have fallen down. But, if I can bring it up six inches, he can catch it, hit him in stride, and who knows what he’ll do with the ball in his hands.”

Signed to a four-year, $5.719 million contract that includes a $1.159 million signing bonus, Dell was drafted with the 69th overall pick after a trade. In college, Dell caught 228 career passes for 3,155 yards and 32 touchdowns.

Although undersized for the position, he has outstanding hands, quickness, route-running skills and is a dangerous returner.

“Delfonte helped me a lot, I got a lot of body control,” Dell said. “I’ve got balance. I’m quick on my feet. I’m also fast. I try to put all of that into what I do. I know I can come out of my breaks as fast as I want to. It’s manipulation. It’s getting them to think the wrong thing.”

Because of Dell’s impactful presence, it puts the onus on the defense to quickly make a play.

And Dell is reinforcing why he was a smart pick for the Texans.

Dell caught 90 passes for 1,329 yards and 212 touchdowns in 2021.

“Couldn’t be more happy for Tank,” UH coach Dana Holgersen said. “He loves the city of Houston. He is a special player with explosive ability. For him to continue his career here is as good as it gets.”

A two-time all-conference selection, caught 109 passes for a nation-high 1,398 yards and 17 touchdowns last season. He finished second in the nation in catches.

Dell is making a big impression on his teammates, so much so that they’re playing with him on the Madden video game.

“That’s a dawg, bro,” linebacker Christian Harris said. “It’s sticky like. I was just playing him on Madden last night. It’s really crazy, bro. He’s sticky, but he’s a nice player for sure. I really just saw last night on that kick return I was using him, he’s just sticky. He’s shifty as hell, you know what he does.”

Stroud encouraged general manager Nick Caserio to draft Dell after bonding with him at the NFL scouting combine. Caserio was already sold on Dell, though.

“Yeah, that’s just a glimpse of what he can do,” Stroud said. “He’s showed so much already in camp. I think me and him kind of have a natural connection. Of course going all the way back into the combine, me and him have early conversations, and now fast forward we’re on the same team. He’s a great player. I can’t wait to see what we do together.”

The way that Dell joined the Texans was interesting. He got Stroud to put in a word for him. Previously, though, he texted the Texans’ official Instagram account, unlikely to be monitored by Caserio or coach DeMeco Ryans.

“I’m very big on manifestation,” Dell said. “I like to speak stuff into existence. I texted them, ‘Keep me in the city.’ Then at the Senior Bowl, I texted them on Instagram ‘respond to my message.”

And now Dell and Stroud are teammates and have built a fast chemistry and friendship.

“Coming in as rookies, I know C.J. is as hungry as I am,” Dell said. “It’s big for him. As big as it is for him, it’s big for me. We’re both competitors. I love winning. I hate losing so much. I know he feels the same way. As rookies, we can grow together.”

As soon as Dell got drafted, the rookies were texting each other. Their communication is deliberate and friendly. They’re rooting for each other to succeed together.

“I appreciate him,” Dell said. “Right after he got drafted, I sent him congrats. I told him to tell them, ‘Go get me.” He said, ‘I got you, trust me.’ The next day, he Facetimed me out of nowhere and said, I told them, ‘I want you.’ I said, ‘It could happen,’ and then I got the call.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com