Texans place Juice Scruggs, Cameron Johnston on IR, sign Michael Deiter to practice squad

HOUSTON – The Texans placed rookie starting center Juice Scruggs and punter Cameron Johnston on injured reserve.

Scruggs has a strained hamstring with an estimated recovery time of two to four weeks, per a league source.

Johnston strained his calf and is out two to four weeks to recover, per a league source.

The Texans traded a 2025 sixth-round draft pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for center Kendrick Green. Green played center at practice Wednesday. Johnston is being replaced in the lineup by former Philadelphia Eagles punter Ty Zentner, who’s currently on the practice squad and can be elevated.

The Texans officially announced they’ve re-signed linebacker Cory Littleton and running back Mike Boone.

Littleton signed a one-year, $2.7 million contract with a base value of $2.2 million after releasing him in a procedural move for one day, according to a league source. The deal includes $500,000 in incentives and a $1.3 million salary and has a base value of $2.2 million for the former Las Vegas Rams Pro Bowl selection and second-team All-Pro, according to a league source.

A former undrafted free agent from Cincinnati, Boone re-signed his identical two-year, $3.1 million contract as a free agent this offseason that includes base salaries of $1.15 million, $1.25 million, $300,000 signing bonus, $200,000 in annual per game active roster bonuses and $300,000 in annual playtime incentives.

The Texans signed three players to the practice squad: center-guard Michael Deiter, a former Miami Dolphins third-round draft pick who ran with the first-team offense Sunday against the New Orleans Saints, offensive guard Dieter Eiselen and wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.

