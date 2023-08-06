Sources: Texans awarded Keaton Sutherland off waivers, sign Khalil Davis, IR D.J. Scaife, work out Jesse Davis

HOUSTON – The Texans were awarded offensive lineman Keaton Sutherland off waivers from the Washington Commanders and placed offensive lineman D.J. Scaife with a season-ending leg injury, according to a league source.

Sutherland played collegiately at Texas A&M and went undrafted, signing with the Cincinnati Bengals, and has also played for the Miami Dolphins, San Francisco 49ers and Commanders.

Sutherland, 25, has played in six games with two career starts.

Former Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Khalil Davis is signing with the Texans following a successful workout, according to a league source.

Davis, 26, and listed at 6-foot-1, 308 pounds, played last season for the USFL champion Birmingham Stallions. He recorded 29 tackles and one sack.

Davis is a former sixth-round draft pick from Nebraska who recently worked out for the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers.

At Nebraska, Davis recorded 11 sacks and 26 tackles for losses in 2018 and 2019 combined and had eight sacks as a senior for the Cornhuskers He ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

Since being waived by the Buccaneers, he has played for the Indianapolis Colts, Pittsburgh Steelers, and Los Angeles Rams. He has played in three career games with two tackles and two quarterback hits.

Scaife is an undrafted rookie from the University of Miami who has also played for the Green Bay Packers and Miami Dolphins.

Davis, 31, has played for the Seattle Seahawks, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers.

He has played in 80 career games and started 72 games.

