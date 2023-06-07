Texans host Legends, including Andre Johnson, at organized team activity

Houston Texans wide receiver Andre Johnson (80) in the third quarter of an NFL football game against the New York Giants Sunday, Oct. 10, 2010, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

It was a packed house on the Texans’ sideline as chairman and CEO Cal McNair greeted several former players at an organized team activity.

That included retired All-Pro and Hall of Fame candidate wide receiver Andre Johnson, wide receiver J.J. Moses, offensive linemen Chester Pitts, Antoine Caldwell, Garrick Jones, Charles Spencer and Fred Weary, defensive tackle Amobi Okoye, defensive end Tim Jamison, fullback Moran Norris, tight ends Owen Daniels, Anthony Hill and Rashod Kent, running back Jonathan Wells, quarterback Mike Quinn, linebacker Kailee Wong, safety Eric Brown and cornerback DeMarcus Faggins.

#Texans legends Kailee Wong, Fred Weary, Andre Johnson and Chester Pitts at today's OTA @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/fEqChwIn4Y — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 6, 2023

The players also huddled with coach DeMeco Ryans, a retired former Texans Pro Bowl linebacker and NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year.

“It was awesome to see a lot of former players, guys who laid the foundation here for this Texans organization,” Ryans said. “So, I was excited to see those guys out and it was fun to talk to them and just let them know how much our guys appreciate their support, how much it means to us to have their support. And again, everything that we do, they laid the foundation for our players that are here right now. And for our players that are here, it’s about just doing everything we can to be the best that we are on Sundays to make those guys proud.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com