Texas A&M corner Bobby Taylor on Aggies outlook: ‘I believe in Jimbo. This is my family, I got everything squared away’

CYPRESS, Texas – Backpedaling smoothly, breaking and reacting instinctively at the direction of private coach Antonio Cromartie, Texas A&M cornerback Bobby Taylor Jr. caught the football in stride.

Taylor smiled, enjoying the moment while working out at Ollin Athletics and Sports Medicine.

Taylor dealt with a difficult true freshman season that included injuries.

Although the former Katy standout briefly entered the NCAA transfer portal while contemplating his options, he ultimately withdrew from the portal and recommitted to the program after conversations with Aggies coach Jimbo Fisher and the coaching staff.

“I feel like I couldn’t let my brothers down,” Taylor told KPRC 2 following his workout with Cromartie at Ollin Athletics and Sports Medicine. “I did jump in the portal, but I got everything squared away. This is my family., I can’t let my family down. Now, we got to go to work.

“The biggest thing with that I would say is my mama. My mama always told me once you start something, you got to finish. I came in there my first year and I got hurt. It’s football. It’s life. There’s going to be ups and downs.”

Texas A&M @AggieFootball corner Bobby Taylor Jr., getting in some extra work with Antonio Cromartie @CRO31 at @OllinASM pic.twitter.com/7CIuRQ6xDn — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) June 5, 2023

The Aggies endured a difficult season last year, going 5-7 overall. Taylor couldn’t do much as he rehabbed the injury.

“Keep doubting, that’s all I’m going to say,” Taylor said. “I believe in Jimbo. I believe in our coaches. We went and got some new guys. We’re seizing the opportunity. It’s all about the opportunity. I got hurt last year and wasn’t able to play. I’m just blessed to get through the rehab process and come back out here and work again.”

Taylor, a longer corner at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds, was the 25th-ranked cornerback in the nation coming out of Katy. He chose the Aggies over scholarship offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU and Notre Dame, the alma mater of his father, retired All-Pro cornerback Bobby Taylor. Taylor won a state championship at Katy during an undefeated season.

“I’ve been around football since I could walk, since I could breathe, really,” Taylor said. “My dad introduced me to that early. I’m thankful for that. I just got to go get it. It’s so close. It’s right in front of me. I thank my dad for that, to show me the way.”

One day, Taylor envisions himself as an NFL corner as long as he continues to progress.

“Without a doubt, sky is the limit,.” Taylor said. “My favorite corner is Darius Slay. I’ve been watching him a long time. That’s one of the guys I watch and try to mimic.”

Taylor is working with Cromartie, a retired All-Pro corner who worked with the Aggies program previously as an assistant coach during Taylor’s freshman year.

“‘Cro sent the text and I’m like, ‘Bet, I’m coming,’” Taylor said. “That’s a future Hall of Famer in my eyes. Coming out here and being able to get to work with him, that’s the best. It’s an opportunity a lot of people aren’t blessed enough to get. It’s in front of me and I got to seize it.

“Shoot, you want to be great, you got to do hard things. I know ‘Cro is going to push us. I know he wants the best for us. Coming out here, being with a coach like that, he’s setting you up to be successful and be the best you can be. It doesn’t get no better than that.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans and NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com.