Rockets fail to land number one pick in NBA Draft Lottery

HOUSTON – The wait is over.

The Rockets have failed to land the number one pick in the NBA Draft after settling for the fourth pick in the first round.

The hype was building all day leading to tonight’s NBA Draft Lottery in Chicago and the Rockets were hoping to land the #1 overall pick for the sixth time in franchise history. Previous number one picks for Houston were Elvin Hayes, John Lucas, Ralph Sampson, Hakeem Olajuwon, and Yao Ming.

After the initial selections, the final four teams up for the pick were Houston, San Antonio, Charlotte and Portland.

Houston along with San Antonio and Detroit entered the Draft Lottery with the best odds of earning the top pick with each team sitting at a 14% chance. The Hornets stood at 12.5% while the Portland Trailblazers had a 10.5% chance at the number one pick.

The NBA insiders are all in agreement that 19-year-old French phenom Victor Wembanyama will the be number one selection. Alabama freshman Brandon Miller is considered the likely number two overall pick. Wembanyama is 7′4″ and considered the most talented player to enter the draft since LeBron James and many believe he could be the best ever.

Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama shoots during the Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against Paris at the Palais de Sports Marcel Cerdan stadium in Levallois-Perret, outside Paris, Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Wembanyam is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2023 NBA draft. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

The NBA Draft will take place Thursday, June 22.