Texans update on Kenyon Green after offseason knee surgery: ‘Doing fine, on road to recovery’

Houston Texans guard Kenyon Green (59) lines up against the San Francisco 49ers during an NFL preseason football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

HOUSTON – Texans starting left offensive guard Kenyon Green had arthroscopic knee surgery and is making steady progress, putting him on track for contact drills during training camp.

Green is doing his rehabilitation at NRG Stadium and participating in the Texans’ offseason workouts.

“Kenyon is doing fine,” Texans coach DeMeco Ryans said Friday. “He’s on the road to recovery. He’s doing good.”

Texans right guard Shaq Mason, signed to a three-year, $36 million contract that includes $22 million guaranteed with a $10 million signing bonus this week, said he’s been impressed with Green’s dedication.

“Kenyon, he picks my brain a lot,” Green said. “We’ve been talking. He’s been asking me things here and there. One thing I know is that he cares. That’s a big thing coming from a guy that young. He cares about his craft. He cares about studying. He doesn’t want to mess anything up. That’s a lot coming from a young guy.”

A first-round draft pick from Texas A&M and a former blue-chip recruit from Atascosita High School, Green endured a difficult rookie season, allowing four sacks with a dozen penalties assessed as he started 14 games and experienced some growing pains while blocking some of the top interior defensive linemen in the NFL

“It’s just like my freshman season of college, a lot of learning curves, a lot of just growing pains,” Green told KPRC 2 at the end of the season. “Especially having good vets around me, staying on me, keeping me up on everything, I’m 21 years old. I’m just excited to keep growing.”

While Green was discussing his performance, one of those older players chimed in unprompted with his unsolicited support.

“He’s a dog, man,” Texans right tackle Tytus Howard said as Green smiled.

Green allowed 47 pressures in 823 snaps. He had a 37.7 Pro Football Focus blocking grade, a 27.0 pass protection mark for the season, including a season-low 3.6 pass blocking grade against the Washington Commanders when he struggled to slow down the charge of defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne. Green gave up two sacks and five pressures in that loss.

However, Green may have played his best game of the season in the finale against the Indianapolis Colts as he displayed signs of progress.

Between the Commanders game and giving up one sack, seven hurries and nine pressures in a loss to the Tennessee Titans and Jeffery Simmons, Green had a lot of tough matchups.

“It was a good group of players, for sure,” Green said. “It helped me learn. It helped me to go through with perseverance, keeping the same even keel and making me work on my techniques, my hands, my feet. I’m excited to keep going.”

Green had his moments, especially as a run blocker, pulling and leading interference for rookie running back Dameon Pierce, an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate and Pro Bowl alternate.

Signed to a four-year, fully guaranteed $15.9 million contract that includes a fifth-year club option, Green (6-foot-4, 323 pounds) was a finalist for the Lombardi award for the Aggies before declaring early for the NFL draft.

He didn’t have a full offseason, though, to prepare for his rookie year.

Green underwent knee surgery to repair a torn meniscus last offseason. He suffered a concussion during training camp.

“I’m going to use this offseason to get my body right and have a full offseason,” Green said. “I’m going to talk to my agent and staff and get a good plan and get all the potential and all the time and all of the work I can to get better this offseason.”

Green has set his ambitions on being an elite lineman, like Texans Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil, an All-Pro candidate, and Howard.

“For sure, I want to be All-Pro,” Green said. “I want to be up there with LT and Tytus. I’m trying to learn everything. I can’t wait.”

Aaron Wilson is a Texans NFL reporter for KPRC 2 and click2houston.com