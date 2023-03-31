Children to decorate Jeremy Peña’s cleats for Astros games ⚾

HOUSTON – The Astros on Friday rolled out an initiative called Peña’s Pals in which shortstop Jeremy Peña will give children who otherwise wouldn’t have a chance to come to an Astros game the opportunity to attend.

Not only that, the children will also get a chance to decorate a pair of New Balance cleats that Peña will wear during the game. The kids will be at the ballpark every Friday home game.

The Astros announced Friday they’re rolling out an initiative called Peña’s Pals in which shortstop Jeremy Peña will give children who otherwise wouldn’t have a chance to come to an Astros game the opportunity to attend.

The first group of children were welcomed to the second game of the season against the White Sox Friday night. The five children selected were nominated and chosen based on leadership, character, and grades.