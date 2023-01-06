‘This is where I want to be’: Texans pass rusher, Alief Taylor graduate Ogbo Okoronkwo reflects on future, free agency after breakthrough season

This is a photo of Ogbo Okoronkwo of the Houston Texans NFL football team. This image reflects the Houston Texans active roster as of Monday, July 18, 2022. (AP Photo)

HOUSTON – Ogbo Okoronkwo relentlessly chases down quarterbacks with uncanny timing and instincts. And the Texans pass rusher’s combination of speed and moves off the edge has changed his status in the NFL and his future earnings.

Installed as a starting defensive end, the Alief Taylor graduate has thrived for his hometown team during the final stretch of the season. He has recorded a career-high five sacks in the past five games.

His latest sack came on a dynamic spin move to deck Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and he punctuated the moment with a crossed-arms, shoulder shrug celebration. One of the few bright spots on the NFL’s 30th-ranked defense, Okoronkwo’s one-year, $3.25 million contract expires after the 2-13-1 Texans’ final game of the season Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

Ideally, Okoronkwo will return on a new deal. That’s his desire, and the former Los Angeles Rams backup and Super Bowl winner has been a strong fit in a 4-3 scheme that capitalizes on his explosiveness.

“Yeah, I’m from Houston, this is where I want to be,” Okoronkwo said Friday inside the Texans’ locker room. “Hopefully, we can all make that happen. I hope so. First things first, we got to beat the Colts.”

Texans defensive end Ogbo Okoronkwo has recorded a career high five sacks. @OgboOkoronkwo is also a pending free agent. Ideally, the @AliefTaylor_FB graduate would like to remain with his hometown team 'This is where I want to be' @KPRC2 pic.twitter.com/j8ptYB4ux5 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) January 6, 2023

Although Okoronkwo isn’t the biggest defensive end at 6-foot-1, 253 pounds, the former Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year from Oklahoma is strong, quick and aggressive.

“Ogbo, he’s energy, pure energy,” defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire siad. “If you look at him, he’s always got a smile on his face. He loves the game. You can tell he really loves the game. The way he rushes, the way he attacks the line of scrimmage. He’s not the biggest guy on the field, but he’s got the biggest heart. He’s a guy that you trust and rely on each play.”

Okoronkwo was a force during a victory over the Tennessee Titans, helping the Texans snap a nine-game losing streak. He had two sacks, three tackles for losses and five quarterback hits as rookie quarterback Malik Willis passed for just 99 yards and was intercepted twice and sacked four times

Although Okoronkwo acknowledged he had a strong season, he isn’t satisfied.

Okoronkwo has a career-high 43 tackles, nine for losses and 11 quarterback hits.

“It wasn’t the year I wanted,” Okoronkwo said. “I feel like I established myself as a starter in the league, but I’ve got more work to do. I just feel like it’s going to be a long offseason. I’m going to be working hard, so I can put what I really want out there on tape. I feel like I have more to do, regardless of the circumstances. I’m happy with what I was able to do, but I still feel I could have done more.”

The Texans haven’t learned how to win yet. Okoronkwo wants to be a part of building something sustainable and respectable in Houston.

“Yeah, that just comes with hard work,” Okoronkwo said. “We’ve got a talented room. We’ve got a talented roster. Hopefully, we can get as many guys as we can back and add to it with some improvements and see what we’ve got.”

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com