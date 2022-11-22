Texans’ defensive line surprises shoppers at H-E-B with gift cards

HOUSTON – Standing in line at an H-E-B grocery store on South Freeway, a Houston family was greeted by Texans defensive end Rasheem Green and rookie defensive tackle Thomas Booker.

They were surprised when the two NFL players gave them a $200 gift card in advance of the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Texans’ defensive line, including Jerry Hughes, Maliek Collins, Jon Greenard, Roy Lopez, Derek Rivers, Mario Addison, Kurt Hinish and Demone Harris purchased and distributed 50 $200 gift cards for shoppers.

Then, the players walked around the store handing them out, shaking hands and posing for photographs with families and individual shoppers.

“This is something we wanted to do with our unit to show love and support for our community,” Hughes said. “They come out every Sunday and support us. What better way than to help out on Thanksgiving. It shows the brotherhood and camaraderie we have and everyone is willing to do a little bit more this holiday season.”

They want to make this an annual tradition of giving.

“It means a lot,” Collins said. “We want to create a culture with the Texans’ D-line and give back to the community that serves us. That shows how close-knit a group we’ve got. That just goes to show how we are.”

“We want to make your Thanksgiving more special,” Hughes told a family shopping at the produce section. “Have a blessed holiday.”

Maliek Collins @SavageSevv and Jerry Hughes @Iam_jerryhughes on defensive line giving gift cards for shoppers in advance of Thanksgiving at HEB @HEB https://t.co/NeD8BrgOmT pic.twitter.com/iJy1mYiwy7 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) November 22, 2022

Aaron Wilson is a contributor to KPRC 2 and click2houston.com