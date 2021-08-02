Rehabbing Astros star Alex Bregman scratched from Skeeters’ Monday lineup

Alex Bregman is not in the lineup Monday night for the Sugar Land Skeeters, a day after he was taken out of a game with hamstring tightness.

The @SL_Skeeters announced that Alex Bregman has been scratched from tonight's game in Sugar Land. He left last night's game with hamstring tightness. #Astros — Randy McIlvoy (@KPRC2RandyMc) August 2, 2021

The Astros star had been nursing a strained left quad and had begun a rehab assignment last Monday, July 26. After a day off Saturday, Bregman struck out in his only at-bat on Sunday before being removed from the contest as a precaution with the tightness in his hamstring. Overall, in his current rehab stint so far with the Skeeters, Bregman is hitless, going 0-for-13 with three walks and two runs scored.

This season in 59 games with the Astros, the two-time Major League Baseball All-Star is hitting .275 with seven home runs and 34 RBI. Bregman’s last game with the Astros before having to sit out with injury was June 16.