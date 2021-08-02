Partly Cloudy icon
Rehabbing Astros star Alex Bregman scratched from Skeeters’ Monday lineup

Howard Chen, Digital Content Specialist

Alex Bregman during a rehab stint with the Sugar Land Skeeters
Alex Bregman is not in the lineup Monday night for the Sugar Land Skeeters, a day after he was taken out of a game with hamstring tightness.

The Astros star had been nursing a strained left quad and had begun a rehab assignment last Monday, July 26. After a day off Saturday, Bregman struck out in his only at-bat on Sunday before being removed from the contest as a precaution with the tightness in his hamstring. Overall, in his current rehab stint so far with the Skeeters, Bregman is hitless, going 0-for-13 with three walks and two runs scored.

This season in 59 games with the Astros, the two-time Major League Baseball All-Star is hitting .275 with seven home runs and 34 RBI. Bregman’s last game with the Astros before having to sit out with injury was June 16.

Born in Canada but raised in Houston, Howard joined KPRC 2 in 2021 after five years at ESPN. Before that, Howard was a reporter on Houston Rockets and Houston Astros game broadcasts. Among the events that Howard has covered on site: the NBA bubble and the Basketball Hall of Fame inductions for both Yao Ming and Tracy McGrady. He's H-town proud!

