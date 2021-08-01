Bobby Finke closes for men's 1500 free win, completes U.S. distance sweep

Bobby Finke wins the men's 1500m freestyle for his second gold medal of the Tokyo Olympics.

Bobby Finke charged in the final length once again to win the men's 1500m freestyle and complete an unprecedented sweep of the distance swimming events in Tokyo.

Finke went 25.7 in the final 50 meters to surge past Germany's Florian Wellbrock and Ukraine's Mykhailo Romanchuk to secure his second gold medal of the Olympics.

After coming from out of nowhere to win the inaugural Olympic men's 800m freestyle earlier in the week, Finke stayed firmly among the top three for the entirety of the mile-long swim to complete the distance double.

Katie Ledecky completed the first women's distance double, winning the inaugural women's 1500m freestyle and claiming her third straight 800m gold medal earlier at the Olympics.