Olympic Water Polo Day 6: Italy's men stun U.S. with 4Q flurry

Mychael Urban

NBC Sports

United States goalkeeper Drew Holland was under assault in the waning minutes of Italy's comeback thriller.
Americans stumble late in first Pool A setback

Alex Obert's goal with 5:22 left in the match gave the previously unbeaten U.S. men's water polo a two-goal lead, but Italy came roaring back with a three-goal gusher to pull out a 12-11 victory in Pool A action at the Tokyo Olympics.

The Italians pulled within one on a man-advantage goal at 4:35, the tying score came via penalty shot at 2:22, and Nicholas Presciutti provided the match-winner with a man-advantage goal at the 1:40 mark. The U.S. couldn't get a shot off after a final, fruitless attempt with 53 seconds remaining and fell to 2-1 in pool play.

Italy remained unbeaten at 2-1-0.

Hungary overwhelms winless South Africa

The scoreboard said it all: 23-1. Traditional powerhouse Hungary certainly couldn't be accused of overlooking an inferior foes, pouring it on throughout while improving to 2-1 in Pool A.

South Africa, which scored its lone goal with 2:02 left in the match, fell to 0-3 in pool play.

