Former Houston Rockets CEO Tad Brown named HBSE CEO, re-unites with 76ers’ Daryl Morey

HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 04: Houston Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta, left, CEO Tad Brown watch from court-side at Toyota Center on October 4, 2018 in Houston, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)

There will be a Houston Rockets reunion in Philadelphia sports leadership with Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE) announcing Tad Brown as their new CEO, meaning he’ll oversee properties including both the Philadelphia 76ers of the NBA and the New Jersey Devils of the NHL, as well as the Prudential Center.

Brown had been in the Rockets organization from the 2002-03 season until the conclusion of this past season for Houston, including a run from 2006-2021 as the Houston Rockets CEO. Brown had announced in late April his departure plans from the Rockets.

Daryl Morey joined the 76ers before this past season as the President of Basketball Operations. Before that, he was General Manager with the Rockets from 2007-2020, right in the thick of Brown’s run as Rockets CEO.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tad to the HBSE family,” Co-Founder of HBSE Josh Harris said in a media release. “Tad is an exceptional leader in our industry, and one with a deep passion for innovation and community engagement. With nearly twenty years of experience leading the Houston Rockets and Toyota Center, we are confident that he will bring fresh energy and new ideas to our teams, organization and local communities.”

Brown’s tenure as Rockets CEO overlapped with two different ownership eras of the franchise, from Leslie Alexander to Tilman Fertitta. He helped bring both the 2006 and 2013 NBA All-Star Games to Houston and the Toyota Center.

“I want to thank Josh Harris and David Blitzer for this incredible opportunity to lead HBSE in its next chapter,” Brown said in the HBSE media release. “This is a world-class sports and entertainment organization that cares about the cities and fans it serves. My family and I are thrilled to begin our new journey and I’m eager to help guide HBSE to even greater heights.”

Brown’s first day as HBSE CEO will be Aug. 3.