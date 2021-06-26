Brody Malone cruises to Gymnastics Trials win, automatic Olympic spot

2021 all-around U.S. national champion Brody Malone is heading to his first Olympic Games after a dominant performance in St. Louis.

Brody Malone followed up his first senior national title by winning the all-around contest at U.S. Olympic Gymnastics Trials, automatically qualifying for the Tokyo Games.

Malone scored 171.600 in the all-around, three points ahead of second-place finisher Yul Moldauer.

Unfazed by his newfound stardom, Malone executed across every apparatus. He had the highest two-day score on the high bar at 29.250 (a whopping 14.800 on Day 2), the second-highest on floor and rings at 29.100 and 28.450 and third-highest on parallel bars at 28.500. His lowest finish was fifth, on pommel horse.

After finishing Day 1 in third place, Moldauer stunned in each of his performances on Day 2. He opened the day with a 14.800 floor routine and hit a 14.550 on parallel bars. With top-three finishes on three or more apparatuses – floor, pommel horse, rings and parallel bars – Moldauer also secured an automatic Tokyo berth.

Ad

As for the final two members of the four-man team, a selection committee has about 30 minutes after the end of competition to decide who else is heading to the Games.

Neck and neck with Moldauer throughout the meet was Shane Wiskus, who ended up third overall after finishing Day 1 in second, but should still land on the team. His highest finish was second, on parallel bars, where he scored a 14.500 and 14.350.

Sam Mikulak, who finished fourth overall, seemed like a lock to make the team until falling off the pommel horse near the end of his final routine. Mikulak had seemingly sealed the deal with his clutch 14.750 on high bar, a routine he called “vintage.” Mikulak, 28, would be the first U.S. gymnast to compete at three Olympics since Blaine Wilson in 2004 if he makes the team.

Alec Yoder, who scored a 15.050 on pommel horse on Day 1 and 14.550 on Day 2, could be selected as the individual competitor for Tokyo. But the committee could also go with Alex Diab, who scored a 14.500 and 14.900 on rings.