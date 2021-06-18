Bucks bounce back to beat Nets 104-89 and force Game 7

Brooklyn Nets' James Harden, right, is guarded by Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, center, during the first half of Game 6 of a second-round NBA basketball playoff series Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps)

MILWAUKEE – Khris Middleton scored 38 points, Giannis Antetokounmpo added 30 and the Milwaukee Bucks never trailed in a 104-89 victory over the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday night to force a decisive seventh game in their second-round playoff series.

Game 7 will be Saturday night in Brooklyn. The home team has won each of the first six games in this series.

“Both teams, it's win or go home,” Middleton said. “That's what Game 7's all about. That's what players love about it. I'm sure the fans love it, too."

Milwaukee never trailed and broke the game open by going on a 14-0 run that started with less than 8 ½ minutes left.

Middleton answered every Brooklyn comeback attempt and had 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals to go along with the highest scoring total of his playoff career.

“He did a little bit of everything,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

Antetokounmpo had 17 rebounds.

The Bucks shot just 7 of 33 from 3-point range but made up for it by outscoring the Nets 26-4 in fast-break points.

