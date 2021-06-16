U.S. Olympic Track & Field Trials: Top events, matchups

The U.S. Olympic Team Trials in track and field, June 18-27, will decide the qualifiers in all individual events other than the marathons and 50km walk, for which trials were held in 2020. Competition is split until two, four-day clusters: Days 1-4 take place Friday through Monday, followed by a two-day rest period, then Days 7-10 Thursday through Sunday. Each day has at least two finals scheduled, some with as many as 10. The top three finishers in each event secure a spot on the U.S. Olympic team, given they've met the standard. You can watch all the action here on NBCOlympics.com, the NBC Sports app, Peacock and the networks of NBC and NBCSN. A TV/stream schedule is provided in the article below.

Ad

Hayward Magic

Hayward Field on the University of Oregon campus underwent a lighting sound test Thursday night. The new state-of-the-art track and field venue was slated to host the 2020 Olympic Trials in June but those have been pushed back until 2021.

© Andy Nelson/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad

Ad