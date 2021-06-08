Nikola Jokic becomes lowest draft pick ever to win MVP award

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic (15) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) during Game 1 of an NBA basketball second-round playoff series, Monday, June 7, 2021, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Matt York)

DENVER – Nikola Jokic was selected with the 41st draft pick when he entered the NBA seven years ago.

Now, by overwhelming consensus, he's No. 1.

The Nuggets' big man was revealed Tuesday as the NBA's Most Valuable Player for 2020-21, making him by far the lowest draft pick ever to win the award. “The Joker” now has his name etched alongside the greatest players in league history, which surely seemed unlikely when he was that unheralded prospect out of Sombor, Serbia in 2014.

“To be honest, I didn't even think I would be in the NBA," Jokic said. “My goal when I started to play basketball back home, it was playing in Euroleague because that was kind of the closest top league to my country."

He did a little more.

Jokic was the runaway winner, getting 91 of the 101 first-place ballots cast — 100 of them from a global panel of sportswriters and broadcasters who cover the league, the other being an aggregate first-place ballot compiled from fan voting.

“It's a big accomplishment, but it's something that like I said to the guys, it's not just me,” Jokic said. "I came here six years ago and I was growing, the organization was growing, the coaching staff was growing, the players next to me were growing.

“I couldn't do it by myself. It's an individual award, but it's the effort of everybody.”

