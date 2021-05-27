Astros slug 3 homers to end skid with 5-2 win over Dodgers

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, Wednesday, May 26, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

(AP) – Carlos Correa denied that Houston's win meant more because it came against the Los Angeles Dodgers and Trevor Bauer, who has been one of the loudest critics of the Astros since their sign-stealing scandal was uncovered.

“A lot of people have said a lot and that don’t mean that we go out there every single day and try to win because of what they said," he said. “It don’t mean much to us. We just go out there and try to win games."

Correa, Jose Altuve and Aledmys Díaz homered, and the Astros stopped a four-game slide by topping Bauer and the Dodgers 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Altuve hit a leadoff drive in the first inning, and Correa put Houston ahead to stay with a tiebreaking solo shot off Bauer with two outs in the sixth. Díaz tacked on a two-run shot during the Astros' three-run seventh.

Los Angeles had won eight in a row.

Bauer (5-3) permitted two runs and four hits in six innings. The 2020 NL Cy Young Award winner tied a season high with four walks and struck out a season-low three.

Bauer was 8-0 with a 2.90 ERA in nine career starts against Houston coming into the day.

“I just don’t think he had the feel early," Los Angeles manager Dave Roberts said. “To see him get through six innings and still have the ability to keep going is remarkable and a testament to how he competes."

