Angels star Mike Trout out 6 to 8 weeks due to calf strain

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Trout (27) walks back to first base during the first inning of a baseball game against the Cleveland Indians Monday, May 17, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

ANAHEIM, Calif. – Mike Trout instantly figured something was wrong. And the Angels star was right — he's now out for the longest stretch of his major league career because of a strained right calf.

The three-time AL MVP is expected to miss six to eight weeks, which would sideline the Los Angeles outfielder through the All-Star break.

“It is not just a little bump in the road. I mean, I’m really crushed about it,” Trout said Tuesday.

The Angels put Trout on the injured list, a day after he came up limping when he headed toward third base on a popup that ended the first inning. Trout said when he put his head down to run, he thought he'd been hit by a line drive.

“I knew it was bad when it happened. I felt the pop and was just hoping for the best,” Trout said. “I wanted to make sure it wasn't my Achilles. So I guess if there’s any positive that comes out of this, at least it wasn't that. It was just a freak thing.”

Trout slammed down his batting helmet as he exited the field, an injury interrupting what had been another stellar season.

Trout is leading the majors in on-base percentage (.466) and OPS (1.090) and is sixth in the American League with a .333 batting average, along with eight home runs and 18 RBIs. He missed three games earlier this season with a swollen left elbow after being hit by a pitch.

Despite being in a 1 for 17 slump when he was injured, Trout was off to the best start of his career with a .425 batting average in April.

