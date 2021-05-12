Heat clinch playoff spot with 129-121 victory over Celtics

Boston Celtics guard Evan Fournier (94) tries to block a shot by Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro during the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, May 11, 2021, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

BOSTON – Tyler Herro scored 24 points and the Miami Heat clinched a playoff spot and locked the Boston Celtics into the play-in tournament Tuesday night with a 129-121 victory.

Miami moved into a tie with idle Atlanta for fifth place in the Eastern Conference. The surging Heat won for the 10th time in 13 games. They have three games left in the regular season.

Bam Adebayo and Duncan Robinson each scored 22 points, Kendrick Nunn had 18 and Goran Dragic 17 for the Heat. They swept the two-game series in Boston.

Miami star Jimmy Butler had 13 before missing the second half with an eye injury.

Kemba Walker led the Celtics in their regular-season home finale with 36 points. Jayson Tatum scored 33 and Evan Fournier 20. Boston has lost seven of 10.

The Celtics, who already clinched a spot in the 7-10 play-in tournament, trail Miami and Atlanta by three games, but lost the tiebreaker against both teams. Boston has three games left.

It was the first game for the Celtics since they announced Monday that All-Star forward Jaylen Brown would miss the remainder of the season to undergo surgery on his left wrist for a torn tendon.

Coming off a 130-124 win over the Celtics on Sunday, the Heat showed the scoring balance — even without Butler — that carried them to the Eastern Conference title over Boston last season.

