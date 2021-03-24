Texans name Greg Grissom as team president

HOUSTON – The Houston Texans on Wednesday promoted Greg Grissom to team president.

Grissom, who was the senior vice president of corporate development, takes over for Jamey Rootes who announced his resignation last month.

Grissom will now manage all the team’s business operations, such as marketing, communications, broadcasting, ticket sales and human resources. He will also oversee Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, the team’s marketing company.

“Greg’s extensive industry knowledge is evident by the meaningful relationships he continues to develop with our partners, our community and Texans teammates,” said Texans Chairman and CEO Cal McNair. “While going through the interview process, Greg’s intentional, forward-thinking approach showed an authenticity and commitment to championship-caliber excellence that made him the ideal choice to take on this role.”

According to the team, Grissom has more than two decades of experience in sports sponsorship sales, planning, execution and event marketing.

Grissom has also worked with the Houston Astros.