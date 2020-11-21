Done deal: Astros acquire Sugar Land Skeeters as Triple-A affiliate

SUGAR LAND, Texas – The Sugar Land Skeeters are now part of the Houston Astros organization after the ‘Stros bought a majority share of the independent ball club.

On Monday, KPRC 2 reported that the Astros were in talks to buy the Skeeters. The final agreement was announced Friday. It makes the Skeeters the Triple-A affiliate of the Astros relocating their farm team from Round Rock to Sugar Land, about 20 miles from Minute Maid Park.

“We are excited to bring Triple-A baseball to Sugar Land, which is a great city with great fans,” Astros owner Jim Crane said in a written statement.

The Skeeters will play in the Pacific Coast League and remain at Constellation Field.

“It is an honor to be the new Triple-A home of the Houston Astros,” Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman said in a written statement.

The Skeeters started playing ball in 2010 as an expansion team in the Atlantic League and won championships in both 2016 and 2018.

The Astros also own affiliates in Fayetteville, North Carolina (Fayetteville Woodpeckers, A), and Corpus Christi, Texas (Corpus Christi Hooks, AA).

We're excited to announce that the @SL_Skeeters are joining the Astros organization and will become our new Triple A franchise.#ForTheH pic.twitter.com/VXjGdqYFP6 — Houston Astros (@astros) November 20, 2020