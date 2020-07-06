Astros open MLB season with six game homestand vs. Mariners, Dodgers

HOUSTON – The defending AL Champion Astros will begin the 2020 season at home, hosting the Seattle Mariners on Friday, July 24 at Minute Maid Park. It will be the first of a six-game homestand (7/24-29) in which the Astros will host Seattle (4 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers (2 games, 7/28-29).

As a result of the pandemic, 2020 will mark the latest start date for any season in Major League history. Prior to this season, the latest season opener for the Astros had been April 26, 1995 at San Diego (10-2 win).

With the new 2020 schedule, the Astros will play 40 games vs. American League West opponents and 20 games vs. NL West opponents. They will play 30 games at home and 30 on the road.

Following the first homestand, Houston will embark on a 10-day, nine-game road trip (July 31-Aug. 9), during which the club will visit the Angels (3g, 7/31-8/2), Diamondbacks (3 games, 8/4-6) and A’s (3 games, 8/7-9). Following this trip, Houston will return to Minute Maid Park for an eight-game homestand vs. the Giants (3 g, 8/10-12), Mariners (3g, 8/14-16) and Rockies (2g, 8/17-18).

The Astros second road trip of the season will be a brief, five-game jaunt to Colorado (2g, 8/19-20) and San Diego (3g, 8/21-23), which will be followed by the longest homestand of the season, a 10-game stand vs. the Angels (4g, 8/24-27), A’s (3g, 8/28-30) and Rangers (3g, 8/31-9/2).

Houston will then hit the road again for a nine-game trip, visiting the Angels (3g, 9/4-6), A’s (4g , 9/7-10) and Dodgers (2g, 9/12-13). The Astros final homestand of the regular season will be a six-game stand consisting of three games vs. both the Rangers (9/15-17) and Diamondbacks (9/18-20). The final seven games of the regular season are scheduled on the road, with a three-game series at Seattle (9/21-23) and a four-game set vs. the Rangers in Arlington.