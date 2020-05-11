Here is how you can workout with Houston Astros’ Orbit

HOUSTON – Houston Astros’ mascot, Orbit will be hosting a workout sure to be a home run for fans across the Houston area.

According to a news release, the beloved alien will be partnering with Planet Fitness to host one of the gym’s “home work-ins.”

The workout will be live-streamed on the Planet Fitness Facebook page on Sunday at 6 p.m. and will last about 20 minutes.

Participants will not need any equipment for the workout, according to the news release.

For those who cannot watch live, the workout will be available on the Planet Fitness Facebook or YouTube channel once the stream ends.