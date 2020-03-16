How we’ll remember DeAndre Hopkins

Remember that day, back in January, when the Houston Texans blew that 24-0 lead to the Kansas City Chiefs?

Yeah I know, hard to forget for many.

Well on that day, DeAndre Hopkins caught nine passes for 118 yards. Oh and he did this with a broken rib.

D Hop was as tough as they get. He didn't miss a game until the end of his fifth season.

His durability and amazing ability to catch any ball, made him a top five wide receiver in the NFL, yearly. He led the Texans in receiving every year since 2015. Over the last three seasons, he's been the most targeted receiver and caught the most touchdown receptions.

Now he's been traded to the Arizona Cardinals.

Hopkins was pro bowler on the field, but he was also one of the best guys in that locker room. Hopkins never dodged reporters. He could've. For years, he was asked about the quarterbacks. Some of them, let's be honest, were not great. He would always take the high road, never throwing any of them under the bus. With the arrival of Deshaun Watson, Hopkins took his game to another level and that's what makes this move such a head scratcher.

Off the field, Hopkins liked taking about his world travels. He liked talking fashion. In fact, he interrupted his post game press conference in London to talk fashion with our Ari Alexander.

I remember at the Super Bowl in 2019 in Atlanta, Hopkins talked to our Randy McIlvoy about the off season just moments after finishing up a sponsored event. He did the same this year in Miami. He always took care of the local media.

My fondest memories of Hopkins were on game days. Many times, after catching a touchdown, he would find his mother, who is blind, and hand her the football.

Hopkins is a true pro on and off the field. Unfortunately for Texans fans, he’s headed west.