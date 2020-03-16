Commentary: DeAndre Hopkins trade is a bad day in Texans football history

HOUSTON – The heat has been on the Texans and Bill O’Brien as a head coach, and things intensified when he took on the GM role.

Now, things are really hot after O’Brien, who is trying to manage a chaotic cap situation, has pulled the trigger on a trade that is sending wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick to the Arizona Cardinals for receiver David Johnson. In return, Houston only gets a second- and fourth-round pick from Arizona.

Yes. You read that correctly. The 27-year-old No. 1 target of quarterback Deshaun Watson, Hopkins, has been traded to Arizona.

This is a bad day in Texans football history and there is not even a close second.

Most believe Johnson’s best days are behind him. He is 29 years old and was held out of the Cardinals’ final game.

The deal makes zero sense.

Hopkins is a three-time Pro Bowler. Over the last three seasons, he has averaged over 100 catches, 1,300 yards and 11 touchdowns per season. During this period, Hopkins had 31 touchdowns.

The Texans and O'Brien made this deal giving up the NFL's best receiver and failed to land Arizona's 8th overall pick that most believe would have been a lock in a move like this.

The Texans already don’t have a first-round pick this year and no first- or second-round pick next year.

The clock is ticking on O’Brien.