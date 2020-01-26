San Antonio Spurs, Toronto Raptors let shot clock run to honor Kobe Bryant

The news of Kobe Bryant’s death due to a helicopter accident has sent shock waves around the world and messages are pouring in from celebrities, athletes, politicians and loving fans.

NBA games across the country started just as the news of Bryant’s death was learned, and players are already paying tribute to the former L.A. Lakers legend.

The San Antonio Spurs and Toronto Raptors started their game in San Antonio with a recognition of Bryant by each taking a 24-second violation for letting the shock clock end. It was a powerful moment and a fitting honor to Bryant.

In a video of the game, you can hear fans in the arena chant “Kobe” once they realize what the players are doing.

The video was immediately uploaded to social media and has been shared thousands of times with fans loving how the players paid tribute to one of the greats.

Many other NBA teams are sharing messages on social media to honor Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Maria Onore Bryant, who was also killed in the helicopter crash.