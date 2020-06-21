The cheapest apartments for rent in Greenway, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one-bedroom in Greenway are hovering around $1,300, compared to a $1,200 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

So how does the low-end pricing on a Greenway rental look these days — and what might you get for the price?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Newcastle Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $871/month, this 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at Newcastle Drive, is 33.0% less than the $1,300/month median rent for a one-bedroom in Greenway/Upper Kirby Area.

The building features a swimming pool; you'll also find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and carpeted floors in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the complete listing here.)

5586 Weslayan St.

Photo: Zumper

Next, here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 5586 Weslayan St., which is going for $950/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and an elevator. In the unit, look for hardwood floors and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

4000 Essex Lane

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, check out this 644-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4000 Essex Lane, listed at $1,095/month.

The building features a gym. You can also expect to see a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood floors in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.