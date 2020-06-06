The most affordable apartments for rent in University Place, Houston

It can be challenging to find a good option for a reasonable price when looking for a new spot to live. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in University Place look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Walk Score indicates that the neighborhood is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit. It also features median rents for a one bedroom that hover around $1,434, compared to a $1,200 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

A look at local listings in University Place via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1938 Dryden Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,000/month, this 629-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence, located at 1938 Dryden Road, is 30.3% less than the $1,434/month median rent for a one bedroom in University Place.

In the unit, anticipate a dishwasher and a renovated kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

5162 Morningside Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 5162 Morningside Drive, is listed for $1,100/month.

The unit includes a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

(See the complete listing here.)

2425 Underwood St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 2425 Underwood St., which, at 830 square feet, is going for $1,150/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool. The unit also has a balcony, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and a dishwasher. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

7551 Kirby Drive

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this 715-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 7551 Kirby Drive, listed at $1,349/month.

You can expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking. Look out for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

(See the listing here.)

4100 Greenbriar Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4100 Greenbriar Drive, listed at $1,355/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym and secured entry. The unit also features a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.