Budget apartments for rent in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area, Houston

Greenway / Upper Kirby Area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3830 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $900/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 3830 Richmond Ave., is 29.9% less than the $1,284/month median rent for a one bedroom in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area.

Building amenities include a swimming pool and an elevator. Also, expect hardwood flooring in the unit. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

4655 Wild Indigo St.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 4655 Wild Indigo St., which is going for $1,015/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and a swimming pool. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

2322 Richton St.

Then there's this 750-square-foot rental with one bedroom and one bathroom at 2322 Richton St., listed at $1,125/month.

You'll see a dishwasher in the residence. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

3616 Richmond Ave.

Check out this 819-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 3616 Richmond Ave., listed at $1,164/month.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. The unit also includes a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Bissonnet and Edloe streets

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Bissonnet and Edloe streets, which is going for $1,220/month.

Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Also, expect to find hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

