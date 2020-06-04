What apartments will $800 rent you in Mid West, Houston today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Mid West?

According to Walk Score, this Houston neighborhood is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Mid West is currently hovering around $850.

So, what might you expect to find with a budget of $800/month? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental listings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

8990 Richmond Ave.

Listed at $735/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 8990 Richmond Ave.

In the unit, you can expect a fireplace and a ceiling fan. Good news for dog lovers: Pups are permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

6041 Winsome Lane

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 6041 Winsome Lane. It's listed for $750/month for its 482 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry, a fitness center, a swimming pool and assigned parking. In the apartment, you can expect a balcony and a dishwasher.

Westheimer and Fondren roads

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Westheimer and Fondren roads that's also going for $750/month.

Look for a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood flooring in the unit. Building amenities include a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted.

3001 Greenridge Drive

Next, check out this 656-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 3001 Greenridge Drive. It's listed for $757/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, on-site laundry, outdoor space, assigned parking and a swimming pool. Dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

2800 Jeanetta St.

Located at 2800 Jeanetta St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $800/month.

In the apartment, you'll see carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a fireplace. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, assigned parking and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

