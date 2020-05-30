Renting in Houston: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Houston are hovering around $1,214. But how does the low-end pricing on a Houston rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

910 Cypress Station

Listed at $546/month, this 573-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 910 Cypress Station, is 55 percent less than the median rent for a one bedroom in Houston, which is currently estimated at around $1,214/month.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also has a fireplace, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

12603 Northborough Drive

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 12603 Northborough Drive in Greater Greenspoint, is listed for $565/month for its 519 square feet.

You'll find a dishwasher in the apartment. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry, secured entry and a swimming pool. When it comes to pets, both meows and barks are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1000 Greens Road

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 1000 Greens Road in Greater Greenspoint, which, at 643 square feet, is going for $570/month.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and assigned parking. The apartment also comes with hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Both cats and dogs are welcome. Be prepared for a $300 dog deposit.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1303 Gears Road

Then there's this 484-square-foot apartment at 1303 Gears Road in Greater Greenspoint, listed at $595/month.

The unit comes with in-unit laundry, a fireplace and a dishwasher. The building features secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are welcome. Look out for a $350 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1742 Woodvine Drive

Finallyis this 415-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1742 Woodvine Drive in Spring Branch East also listed for $595/month.

The building features secured entry. The unit also has granite countertops. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

