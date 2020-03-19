The cheapest apartments for rent in Westbury, Houston

According to rental site Zumper, median rents for a one bedroom in Westbury are hovering around $900, compared to a $1,195 one-bedroom median for Houston as a whole.

But how does the low-end pricing on a Westbury rental look these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings from Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in the neighborhood, which, according to Walk Score ratings, is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5022 S. Willow Drive

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $658/month, this 638-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at 5022 S. Willow Drive, is 26.9% less than the $900/month median rent for a one bedroom in Westbury.

The building offers secured entry and a swimming pool. The apartment also features hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

(See the complete listing here.)

5251 Gasmer Drive

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

This two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at 5251 Gasmer Drive, is listed for $779/month for its 756 square feet.

Expect to find a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. The building offers a resident lounge and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $300 pet deposit.

(See the complete listing here.)

Chimney Rock Road

Photo: Zumper

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom living space at Chimney Rock Road, which, at 916 square feet, is going for $950/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and additional storage space. The residence also comes with granite countertops and hardwood flooring. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the full listing here.)

11039 Albury Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this apartment with two bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms at 11039 Albury Drive, listed at $975/month.

In the unit, expect air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(See the listing here.)

12133 Stone East Drive

Photo: Zumper

Check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom living space at 12133 Stone East Drive, listed at $1,300/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a resident lounge. In the unit, expect in-unit laundry and a ceiling fan. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

(Here's the listing.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.