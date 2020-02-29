Renting in Houston: What's the cheapest apartment available right now?

If you're apartment hunting, you know how hard it can be to find a bargain. So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Houston look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings for studios and one-bedroom apartments in Houston via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5430 Birdwood Road

This studio apartment, situated at 5430 Birdwood Road in Meyerland Area, is listed for $549/month.

The building features on-site laundry and wheelchair accessibility. If you've got a pet, you'll be happy to learn that cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

6233 Gulfton St.

Then there's this 615-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 6233 Gulfton St. in Gulfton, listed at $615/month.

The unit includes a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and carpeted floors. When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the listing here.)

West Bellfort Avenue and Pembridge Drive

Next up is this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, located at West Bellfort Avenue and Pembridge Drive in Brays Oaks and listed for $616/month.

Building amenities include a swimming pool. In the unit, anticipate a walk-in closet, a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: Cats and dogs are permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Here's the listing.)

6200 Marinette Drive

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 6200 Marinette Drive in Sharpstown, which, with 575 square feet, is going for $635/month.

The building offers assigned parking, secured entry and on-site laundry. Also, expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: Cats and dogs are permitted.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the listing here.)

5918 Schroeder Road

Over at 5918 Schroeder Road in Ost / South Union, there's this 800-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, going for $645/month.

The unit comes with granite countertops, hardwood flooring and a balcony. Building amenities include secured entry. Pets are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has good transit options.

(View the listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.