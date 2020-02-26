Houston apartments fit for the rich and famous

News flash: The priciest rental listing on the market in Houston costs $4,000/month. As absurd as it may seem, it's not the only high-end residential listing out there. But just how select are the features, given these high prices?

We examined local listings in Houston via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to unearth the city's most glamorous listings.

Take a look at these select listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1000 Uptown Park Blvd., #43 (Greater Uptown)

Right off the bat, check out this condo situated at 1000 Uptown Park Blvd., #43 in Greater Uptown. It has one bedroom and two bathrooms, and it's a comfortable 2,390 square feet in size. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Houston is approximately $1,180/month, this rental is currently listed at $4,000/month. What, exactly, makes it so expensive?

The condo comes with large windows. The building offers garage parking, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Living in this top-of-the-line rental isn't for everyone: Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Click through to the complete listing here.)

3333 Lake St. (Greenway / Upper Kirby Area)

Then, here's this apartment located at 3333 Lake St. in Greenway / Upper Kirby Area. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it takes up 1,015 square feet. This place is currently going for $2,960/month.

The building has a swimming pool and garage parking. You can also expect a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Pets too can reside in this sumptuous villa.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(If you want to daydream, see the complete listing here.)

4899 Montrose Blvd. (University Place)

Last but not least, check out this apartment situated at 4899 Montrose Blvd. in University Place. It has one bedroom and one bathroom. This home is currently listed at $2,846/month. What, precisely, makes it so high-priced?

The apartment includes a walk-in closet and a balcony. The building offers a swimming pool, a fitness center and garage parking. Pets too are welcome in this palatial home.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.