The most affordable apartments for rent in West Oaks, Houston

West Oaks requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in West Oaks look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in West Oaks via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Houston neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1910 Westmead Drive

Listed at $695/month, this 521-square-foot studio apartment, located at 1910 Westmead Drive, is 28.7% less than the $975/month median rent for a studio in Eldridge/West Oaks.

Building amenities include assigned parking and a swimming pool. The apartment also features a balcony and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 pet deposit.

Westheimer Road and Briarwest Boulevard

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment, situated at Westheimer Road and Briarwest Boulevard, is listed for $696/month.

In the unit, look for a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. The building features on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

12630 Ashford Pointe Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 12630 Ashford Pointe Drive, which, at 689 square feet, is going for $733/month.

The building has secured entry. The apartment also has a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this rental is pet-friendly.

4040 Synott Road

Then there's this 760-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and one bathroom at 4040 Synott Road, listed at $739/month.

The apartment has hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Building amenities include on-site laundry and secured entry.

