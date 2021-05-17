Mexican president apologizes for 1911 massacre of Chinese

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador talks during a ceremony marking the 700 year anniversary of the founding of Tenochtitlan, known as Mexico City at the Templo Mayor archeological site in Mexico City, Thursday, May 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Eduardo Verdugo)

MEXICO CITY – Mexico’s president presented an apology Monday for a 1911 massacre in which over 300 Chinese people were slaughtered by revolutionary troops in the northern city of Torreón.

The apology is the latest in a series of ceremonies in which President Andrés Manuel López Obrador has sought to make amends for the mistreatment of Indigenous and minority people in Mexico in past centuries.

López Obrador said the point of the apology was to ensure “that this never, ever happens again,” noting that during the period, Chinese were mutilated or hung from telegraph poles.

“The discrimination was based on the most vile and offensive” stereotypes, López Obrador said, adding “these stupid ideas were transferred to Mexico, where extermination was added to exclusion and mistreatment.”

Many Chinese laborers had emigrated to Mexico in the 1800s, in some cases to work on the expansion of the nation’s rail network. But many set up businesses, farms and in Torreón, even a bank.

The 1911 killings of 303 Chinese men, women and children occurred during the chaotic period of the Mexican Revolution, when revolutionary troops overran Torreón, sealing the fate of long-time ruler Porfirio Díaz. The loss of the city led Díaz to resign and leave for exile.

Like most racial killings, it was fed by suspicion, hatred, fear, envy and lies. Torreón was a booming railway town, and control of it was key to rail lines north to the United States. Some Mexicans grumbled that Chinese were taking jobs or depressing wage rates; others were envious of the Chinese community's economic success.

Between May 13-15, 1911, the revolutionary troops took control of the city from Díaz's army and once inside the city, slaughtered many of it Chinese inhabitants, though some others hid or were saved by local residents.

