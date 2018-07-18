Woman stabbed several times during attack in La Porte

LA PORTE, Texas - A woman was seriously injured Wednesday when she was repeatedly stabbed during an attack at her La Porte home, police said.
The attack happened about 2 a.m. at a home in the 10800 block of Dogwood Drive.
Police said the woman heard dogs barking and was investigating when a man wearing a hooded sweatshirt stabbed her several times.
The woman’s injuries did not appear to be life-threatening, police said.
Police said they are looking for the man.
